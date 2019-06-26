Italian Defense Council Views Transnational Terrorism as Major Threat

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The multiple forms of transnational terrorism persist being a serious threat that Italy must decisively counter together with the international community, the country's Supreme Council of Defense (SCD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Transnational terrorism continues to pose a worrying threat, and Italy must decisively reinforce initiatives of the international community aimed at countering the multiple forms [that transnational terrorism] takes," the statement said.

The council also touched upon the world's main crisis locations with a particular focus on the Mediterranean.

According to the statement, the conflict in Libya continues being of priority importance for Italy and only the restoration of an inclusive political dialogue in the African state will make a real peace process and stabilization possible.

In Europe, Italy remains committed to enhancing stability of the Balkan states and facilitating their integration with the European Union, the statement added.

Established in 1950, the SCD is Italy's constitutional organ that overviews national security and defense issues.