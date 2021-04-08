Italy spy suspect 'did not have full access to secrets'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :An Italian navy captain arrested last week on charges of spying for Russia did not have full access to national or NATO military secrets, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Thursday.

Walter Biot, who worked in the office of the Chief of the Defense Staff, was placed in custody after police caught him allegedly passing confidential documents to a Russian military officer in return for 5,000 Euros ($5,930).

According to Guerini, the captain had access to "classified documents" but was not senior enough to have detailed information on military operations.

He could see documents and assessments on military policy but not material concerning "the management of operations, or details on national and NATO capabilities", the minister said during a hearing before the joint defense committees of the two houses of parliament.

Last week, Italian media cited a court document indicating that police found 181 pictures of confidential documents on the memory card that the captain was seen handing over to his Russian contact.

Following his arrest, Italy summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two officials from the Russian embassy's military attache office.

Biot's wife, Claudia Carbonara, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that her husband was "desperate" for money as his 3,000-euro monthly salary was not enough to support his family of four children.