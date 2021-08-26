TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Japanese government issued protest to Russia over its plans to conduct firing training near the Iturup island in Russia's Kuril Island chain, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"On August 21, Russia sent us a notification on firing training, scheduled to take place from August 26-29 and from September 13-17 near the coastline of Iturup in our territorial sea. We issued a protest in response via diplomatic channels, as the conduct of such exercise is unacceptable and inconsistent with the stance of our country," Kato stated.

Tokyo is set to continue negotiations with Russia as part of its determination to resolve territorial issues and sign a peace treaty, the official added.

Japan lays claims to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, which they refer to as the "Northern Territories" (Russia refers to them as the Southern Kurils), citing the 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after WWII, is undisputed.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan islands should a peace treaty be signed. However, negotiations have since stalled while signing a peace treaty has been put on the shelf.