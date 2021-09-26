UrduPoint.com

Japan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines - Ruling Party Head Candidate

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Japan should carefully study the idea of having nuclear submarines, a contender for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the former foreign minister and defense minister of the country, Taro Kono, said on Sunday.

The issue of the nuclear submarines came up against the backdrop of a deal that will see the US and the UK help Australia, another Pacific Ocean power, build its own nuclear-powered submarines.

"If we talk about having them potentially, then I think Japan's possession of nuclear submarines is very important. However, I believe it is necessary to conduct a comprehensive study of issues such as their area of use, accommodation costs and others," Kono said during a debate aired on Fuji tv.

Kono was supported by another candidate, former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Sanae Takaichi, while the other two contenders ” former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Deputy Secretary General of the party Seiko Noda ” demonstrated a more cautious approach.

"If we talk about the need for nuclear submarines from the point of view of ensuring the security of Japan, I believe that it is worth considering to what extent this is really necessary," Kishida said.

The Liberal Democratic Party will elect a new leader on September 29. Incumbent leader of the party and prime minister, Yoshihide Suga unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he would not be running for reelection, although he would serve the remainder of his term, which ends on September 30.

