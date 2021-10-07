Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear Emergencies After Earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed that there had been no reports of emergency situations at nuclear facilities after a powerful earthquake in the capital region.

"According to reports, there have been no abnormal situations at nuclear facilities, in particular at the Toshiba Nuclear Technology Research Institute in Kawasaki," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Earlier, the Kyodo agency reported that there were no disruptions in the operation of the Tokai-2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki prefecture.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred in Tokyo's neighboring prefecture of Chiba. The tremors were recorded at 22.41 local time (13:41 GMT).