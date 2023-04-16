UrduPoint.com

Japan's Karuizawa To Host G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 16-18

Published April 16, 2023

Japan's Karuizawa to Host G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 16-18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa from April 16-18.

Japanese media reported that the ministers are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the situation around the Taiwan Strait, among other things.

In addition, the ministers will reportedly speak against Russia's alleged disinformation regarding its special military operation and warn third parties against supplying Russia with weapons and other assistance.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

