Johnson Says Biden Will Send 'Some Pretty Tough Messages' to Putin at Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will send "some pretty tough messages" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days when the two will meet in Switzerland's Geneva, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I know that President Biden will be taking some pretty tough messages to President Putin in the course of the next few days," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, recalling the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.