Jonhson Refuses to Ask EU for Brexit Delay, Vows to Get Brexit Done by October 31

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that he would not ask the European Union for the further Brexit delay, despite the fact that the parliament passed an amendment, forcing him to do so, as well as reaffirmed his commitment to withdraw the country from the bloc on October 31, as it is currently scheduled

In a crucial Saturday vote, the parliament passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by Johnson, which stipulates that the Brexit be withheld until the legislation to enact it is passed into an actual law. The vote results automatically trigger the so-called Benn Act, passed by the parliament last month, which requires the government to request a delay to Brexit if the lawmakers do not approve the plan by October 19.

"The best thing for the UK and for the whole of Europe is for us to leave with this new deal on October 31 ... I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither this law compel me to do so ... Further delay will be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy. So, next week the government will introduce the legislation needed for us to leave the EU with our new deal on October 31," Johnson said, addressing the lawmakers after the vote.