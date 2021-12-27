UrduPoint.com

Journalists From Russia, US, Yemen Win RT's International Award For War Correspondents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:29 PM

Journalists from Russia, the United States and Yemen have been awarded with RT's Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for outstanding coverage of events in conflict zones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Journalists from Russia, the United States and Yemen have been awarded with RT's Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for outstanding coverage of events in conflict zones.

"The jury of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards 2021, an annual competition that recognizes top-class journalism from conflict zones, has announced its winners. They are war correspondents and journalists from Russia, the US, and Yemen," the statement said.

The awards are presented in three nominations � best video and written journalism from a conflict zone, and the debut best humanitarian journalism category. The latter is dedicated to both written and video records of post-conflict recovery, encompassing personal experiences and stories of whole nations and communities after the conflict ends.

Russian journalist Alexander Lukyanov was named the winner of Best Video Journalism from a Conflict Zone for the reportage "Rumbling Silence" from the Donbas front line, documenting ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces.

The award for Best Written Journalism from a Conflict Zone was given to Anuj Chopra from the US for the on-the-ground report revealing the humanitarian crisis in the Yemeni region of Marib.

Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War prize went to Yemeni journalist Rania Abdallah for the documentary "Life, Terminated" covering the ongoing armed conflict in southwestern Yemen, which forced 38 families to flee their homes, and to American Neha Wadekar with the investigative article "The Hidden Story Behind the Fight for Cabo Delgado" exposing the true causes of the radical Islamism upsurge in Mozambique, where the conflict has displaced more that 800,000 and claimed thousands of lives since 2017.

Each winner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (around $2,700).

The RT broadcaster initiated the award in 2018 to honor Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old RT Arabic investigative journalist, who was killed on duty by terrorist shelling of Syrian city of Homs in 2017. Since its inception, the award has been given to a number of correspondents from Russia, Iraq, India Libya and Syria, reporting from the front lines and risking their lives to share firsthand accounts of conflicts worldwide.

