Judge To Hear Claims Trump Again Violated Gag Order
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The judge overseeing Donald Trump's trial for covering up payments to suppress details of an alleged affair will hear Thursday that the former president has again breached a gag order intended to protect trial participants.
Judge Juan Merchan has already sanctioned the property mogul for defying his order on nine occasions, fining him $9,000 on Tuesday and warning Trump he could face jail for continuing to lash out on social media.
Merchan also instructed Trump to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website. The posts were removed the same day.
He ruled on Tuesday that witness testimony would start later than usual at 1400 GMT to allow the court to hear prosecution claims that Trump has once again breached the gag order.
The gag order imposed on the former president ahead of the trial prohibits him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives.
On Wednesday, Trump took advantage of a break in the trial to hold a major campaign rally in Wisconsin -- blaming his legal troubles and America's ills on his election rival, President Joe Biden.
"So I got indicted four times, and then I have civil trials -- all coming out of the White House, everything, like a Third World country," he said.
Trump regularly claims that his indictments -- three for alleged cheating in elections and one for hoarding classified documents -- are being orchestrated as part of a political witch hunt, but never offers any evidence.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence21 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower41 minutes ago
-
Maersk's net profit sinks amid Red Sea attacks51 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 4851 minutes ago
-
China reports annual average of 21 mln new drivers over last two decades1 hour ago
-
New Zealand's annual number of homes consented down 25 pct1 hour ago
-
China's major internet firms log steady revenue growth in Q11 hour ago
-
China's lottery ticket sales up in March1 hour ago
-
Mongolia plants 42 mln trees since 2021 to combat desertification2 hours ago
-
Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion starts operations2 hours ago
-
Abrupt frozen soil thaw produces more carbon emissions: study2 hours ago
-
China launches fourth Civil Code publicity month campaign2 hours ago