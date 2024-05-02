Open Menu

Judge To Hear Claims Trump Again Violated Gag Order

Published May 02, 2024

Judge to hear claims Trump again violated gag order

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The judge overseeing Donald Trump's trial for covering up payments to suppress details of an alleged affair will hear Thursday that the former president has again breached a gag order intended to protect trial participants.

Judge Juan Merchan has already sanctioned the property mogul for defying his order on nine occasions, fining him $9,000 on Tuesday and warning Trump he could face jail for continuing to lash out on social media.

Merchan also instructed Trump to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website. The posts were removed the same day.

He ruled on Tuesday that witness testimony would start later than usual at 1400 GMT to allow the court to hear prosecution claims that Trump has once again breached the gag order.

The gag order imposed on the former president ahead of the trial prohibits him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives.

On Wednesday, Trump took advantage of a break in the trial to hold a major campaign rally in Wisconsin -- blaming his legal troubles and America's ills on his election rival, President Joe Biden.

"So I got indicted four times, and then I have civil trials -- all coming out of the White House, everything, like a Third World country," he said.

Trump regularly claims that his indictments -- three for alleged cheating in elections and one for hoarding classified documents -- are being orchestrated as part of a political witch hunt, but never offers any evidence.

