Justice Stephen Breyer About To Retire From US Supreme Court - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Justice Stephen Breyer About to Retire From US Supreme Court - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the US Supreme Court after more than a quarter century on the high court, opening the way for President Joe Biden to rush through the nomination and Senate confirmation of another liberal to replace him, NBC reported on Wednesday.

Breyer, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, has decided to stand down after serving for 27 years on it, the report said.

The White House would not confirm the report, but later on Wednesday morning presidential Press Secretary Jan Psaki said Biden supported the freedom of all Justices to decide whether to continue serving or to retire at their own discretion.

"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case," Psaki said.

Breyer at age 83 is the oldest serving member of the Supreme Court and one of the only three liberals on the nine-member body. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, another liberal was widely criticized for not retiring while President Barack Obama was in the Oval Office, allowing President Donald Trump to nominate a cosnervative successor after she died.

