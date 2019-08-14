Kabul Says No Captive Soldiers Released by Taliban Despite Claims - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Afghan Interior Ministry said that no captive soldiers had been released by the Taliban movement despite the group's claims, local media reported.

The Taliban group claimed that at least 76 Afghan soldiers were released from their prisons in Kunduz, Uruzgan, Khost and Sar-e-Pul provinces on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam, the Khaama news Agency reported on Tuesday.

However, the ministry said that it received no information that any soldier captured by the Taliban was released.

War-ravaged Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) and other insurgents.