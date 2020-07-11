Kazakhstan Records 1,708 New COVID-19 Cases Over Day - Interdepartmental Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY/TASHKENT/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Kazakhstan has recorded 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 56,455, the interdepartmental commission on coronavirus reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that as of July 6 the country had registered 264 deaths from COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan is updated weekly. The number of recovered patients surpasses 31,800.

"A total of 1,708 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which 698 were symptomatic carriers, 1,010 were asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

Elsewhere in the region, Uzbekistan's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 12,000 after record 483 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The corresponding rise reported on Saturday morning was 277.

"As of 10:00 [05:00 GMT] on July 11, 2020, the number of coronavirus disease cases in Uzbekistan is 12,206," the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has also risen by three to 55, the ministry said.

Certain restrictions on public gatherings and travel in Uzbekistan have been extended until August amid the ongoing health crisis.

Meanwhile, a further 552 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of July 11, 2020, there were 552 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 314 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

Additionally, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose by three over the past day to 125. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 9,910.

The response center also said that 32 people have died over the previous day from community-acquired pneumonia. In total, 382 people have lost their lives due to this illness since March.