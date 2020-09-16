Kiev Does Not Comply With Political Bloc of Minsk Accords - Russian Envoy to Contact Group

Kiev does not comply with the political bloc of the Minsk Agreements, as a result, it only continues to push Donbas away from itself, Russia's envoy to the trilateral contact group on Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Kiev does not comply with the political bloc of the Minsk Agreements, as a result, it only continues to push Donbas away from itself, Russia's envoy to the trilateral contact group on Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, said.

The meeting of the contact group on Donbas was held on Wednesday via video conference. The next meeting is scheduled for September 30.

"We are again forced to consider the situation that arose in connection with the decision of the Verkhovna Rada on the appointment of local elections. This resolution grossly violated the Minsk and Normandy agreements, the UN Security Council resolution, and the violation has not yet been corrected, despite the statements of Ukraine's representatives in the contact group," Gryzlov told reporters.

"If the Ukrainian government wants to resolve the crisis, its decisions must be in the legal field, must comply with the Minsk Agreements. And the OSCE representatives must contribute to this. Kiev does not comply with the political bloc of the Minsk Agreements, as a result, it only continues to push Donbas away from itself," he stressed.

Ukraine has disavowed measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas, and Kiev's refusal of a joint inspection actually means withdrawal from the agreement of July 22, 2020, now the whole set of additional measures will have to be discussed once again, Gryzlov said.

"The Russian delegation will do everything to establish peace in Donbas. We worked hard to achieve the signing of additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, but, unfortunately, today Ukraine disavowed these measures. Kiev again refused a joint inspection. The declared position of Ukraine only confirms the existence of violations from its side," he said.

Representatives of Donbass emphasize that Ukraine's refusal to conduct a joint inspection means Ukraine's refusal from previously signed additional measures, he explained.

The destructive position of Ukraine on all issues is regrettable, Gryzlov added.