UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Engaged In Manipulations Instead Of Implementing Minsk Deals - LPR Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Kiev Engaged in Manipulations Instead of Implementing Minsk Deals - LPR Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities are engaged in manipulations instead of implementing the Minsk agreements on Donbas, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Foreign Minister, LPR representative at the talks in Minsk, Vladislav Deinego, said commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about the possibility of changing a number of clauses in the accords.

"The external appearance of the change of power after the 2019 elections essentially did not change anything on the political map of Ukraine.

The current Ukrainian authorities, instead of fulfilling their obligations under Minsk, continue to engage in manipulations in exactly the same way as [ex-president of Ukraine Petro] Poroshenko tried to," Deinego said in a statement.

"Only through consistent and steady fulfillment of their obligations do the parties to the conflict have a chance of peaceful coexistence. Any attempts to evade or revise [the accords] may provoke a complete loss of the foundations of settlement," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Same Luhansk May 2019

Recent Stories

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

22 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

22 minutes ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

24 minutes ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

53 minutes ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.