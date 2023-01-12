Kiev Will Receive 60 Subway Cars From Warsaw - City Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Kiev will receive 60 subway cars from Poland within the cooperation agreement signed during Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski's visit, the Kiev City State Administration said on Thursday.

Mayors from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia visited the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The senior officials reportedly visited Kiev for an assessment of infrastructure and humanitarian needs.

"Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko have signed a letter on cooperation between both cities' subways. The Polish side said it would hand over 60 metro cars to the Ukrainian capital," the city administration said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNN.

The mayors also said that they would continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Kiev and support for the winter period as well as take part in the restoration of the capital.