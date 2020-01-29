UrduPoint.com
Kiev's Envoy Skips Humanitarian Meeting On East Ukraine's Conflict Zone - DPR Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Kiev's representative in a humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on eastern Ukrainian peace has skipped another session, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Kiev's representative in a humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on eastern Ukrainian peace has skipped another session, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Wednesday.

Three subgroups are holding working meetings in the Belarusian capital of Minsk as part of the efforts by Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE regional security organization to bring peace to Ukraine's east.

"Ukraine's official representative, Valeriya Lutkovska, is absent from the session as she did last time," the DPR ministry said in a statement.

The Trilateral Contact Group was convened in 2014 after a conflict between a new Ukrainian government and independence supporters broke out in the east of Ukraine. Violence has claimed some 13,000 lives.

