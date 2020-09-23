UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Declines To Comment On Lukashenko's Inauguration

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Lukashenko's Inauguration

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which was held earlier on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which was held earlier on Wednesday.

"Id'rather not comment on this. This is a sovereign, internal decision of the Belarusian leadership," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman said he did not know in advance the inauguration would be held on Wednesday.

Peskov said he did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin would congratulate Lukashenko and reminded reporters that Putin had already congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on election results. Putin is not planning to visit Minsk at the moment, Peskov said.

More Stories From World

