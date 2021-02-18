UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Denies Reports Putin's Aide Had Role In Mistreatment Of Russian Historian

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Denies Reports Putin's Aide Had Role in Mistreatment of Russian Historian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Kremlin believes that a publication claiming that presidential aide Anatoly Seryshev had a role in the legal predicament of historian and activist Yuri Dmitriev, who was sentenced for sexual assault against a minor, does not correspond to reality and contains "a deliberate or unintentional mistake," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russia's independent media outlet The Projekt released a report linking Seryshev, who previously headed the Karelian department of the Federal Security Service, to Yuri Dmitriev's legal problems.

"We saw this publication, it's not like that. As for Seryshev and so on - this is all wrong, this is either a deliberate or unintentional mistake," Peskov said.

Dmitriev, a prominent historian specializing in the political repressions in the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin, was arrested in 2016 and accused of sexually abusing his minor foster daughter and using her to create child pornography.

He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, but later the court extended the punishment to 13 years.

Dmitriev headed the Karelian branch of the Memorial historical and civil rights society, listed by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent. According to The Projekt, the case against Dmitriev is politically motivated and could be linked to a list of NKVD (the Soviet interior ministry) officers that Memorial published in 2016. The list included the name of Vasily Mikhailovich Seryshev, who was involved in Stalinist repressions. Journalists suggest that Valdimir Putin's aide Anatoly Seryshev could have been a relative of Vasily Seryshev.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Vladimir Putin 2016 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

29 minutes ago

Commissioner visits site of additional ring road

8 minutes ago

265 kanal government land recovered from illegal p ..

8 minutes ago

Soviet star and New Year's icon Andrei Myagkov die ..

8 minutes ago

Distt Admin conducts operation against polythene b ..

8 minutes ago

Peerless Djokovic ends Karatsev dream to reach Aus ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.