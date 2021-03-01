UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Objects To Russia Being Tagged As Food Security Hotspot Amid Surging Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Objects to Russia Being Tagged as Food Security Hotspot Amid Surging Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Kremlin disagrees that Russia should be labeled as a hotspot for soaring food prices, a government spokesman said on Monday.

The Bloomberg news agency on Sunday rated some of the key countries based on how the pandemic-driven increase in commodity prices, the highest in six years, might affect consumers.

It said Russia could see some "real political mobilization" around food prices.

"As to this publication, we disagree with it. We have other data. The conclusions of the authors of this article are wrong," Dmitry Peskov, a Russian presidential spokesman, told reporters in Moscow.

He argued that all countries felt the economic effect of the pandemic, with consumers around the world seeing their purchase power decline, "but the claim that this is more acute in Russia is the one we disagree with."

More Stories From World

