Kremlin on Media Publications About Ushakov-Sullivan Talks: Western Media Full of 'Fakes'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) There are a lot of fakes in western newspapers, this needs to be taken into consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports on confidential talks between Russia-US senior officials.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal newspaper, reported, citing sources, that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"We have nothing to say about this report. Many 'fakes' are published by Anglo-Saxon newspapers. Therefore, in this case you need to contact either the newspaper or the White House," Peskov told reporters.