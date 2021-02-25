UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Pashinyan's Criticism Of Iskander: Russian Technology Proved Effectiveness

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin on Pashinyan's Criticism of Iskander: Russian Technology Proved Effectiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the criticism of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding Russian ballistic missile systems Iskander and noted only that Russian military technology had repeatedly proven its effectiveness.

Pashinyan has recently said that Iskander missiles failed to detonate properly during the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall. The deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff said that those comments were not "serious" and was subsequently dismissed, which prompted the General Staff to issue a harshly worded demand for the government's resignation.

"We would rather not comment on that. Russian technology has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness across the world," Peskov told reporters.

