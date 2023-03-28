Kremlin Regrets UNSCE Not Adopting Resolution on Nord Stream Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moscow regrets that the UN Security Council refused to adopt Russia's draft resolution on a probe into the Nord Stream blasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage.

Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.

"(We) regret it, we believe that everyone should be interested in an objective investigation involving all interested parties, all those who can shed light on the customers and perpetrators of this terrorist act, we consider this extremely important," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will continue to make efforts to prevent the topic from being silenced by Western countries, the official added.