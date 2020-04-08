UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says One Should Ask Washington About New START Potential Extension

One should discuss the possible extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Washington, since Moscow is not the party trying to break it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) One should discuss the possible extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Washington, since Moscow is not the party trying to break it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"You should ask Washington about it. The New START remains the only arms reduction document [between Russia and the United States].

This document is important for the whole planet. Moscow is not the one making steps to destroy this document. This is rather the reluctance of our US colleagues, and we have expressed regret over this many times," Peskov told reporters, asked about the prospects of New START deal extension during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many important processes are now put on hold due to the pandemic, the spokesman added.

