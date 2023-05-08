Kremlin Says Taking All Necessary Measures to Ensure Security During Victory Parade

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that all necessary measures to ensure security at the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow are being taken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that all necessary measures to ensure security at the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow are being taken.

On Wednesday, Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin using two drones, which were downed mid-air without causing damage to people or property. Kiev denies any involvement in the attack.

"All the necessary security measures are being taken ... especially when we are talking about the presence of foreign guests, the presence of our head of state," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The leaders of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to visit the parade.

Victory Day is a major Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Since 1945, a parade of service people and military equipment has been held on Red Square to honor the memory of Soviet citizens who died during World War II.