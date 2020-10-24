UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Discussed Financial Aid With Russia's Kozak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik that he had met with deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, during his visit to Moscow and discussed, among other issues, Russia's financial assistance to the Kyrgyz budget.

"[I] met with Dmitry Nikolaevich Kozak and his colleagues," the diplomat said.

"In general, [we discussed] the socio-economic situation, all my questions were related to this issue... [We also discussed] economic and financial assistance from Russia to support the budget and social payments over this difficult period," he added.

