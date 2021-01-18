UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 Cases Top 83,178

Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen to 83,178, as health authorities confirmed 69 more infections on Monday

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen to 83,178, as health authorities confirmed 69 more infections on Monday.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the country has conducted 2,165 coronavirus tests over the past day.

The headquarters also reported the recovery of 110 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 79,104.

Three new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 1,387.

Currently, 790 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 967 are being treated at home.

