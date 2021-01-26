UrduPoint.com
Lao Health Ministry Reminds Public To Continue Fight Against Dengue

Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:08 PM

Lao health ministry reminds public to continue fight against dengue

Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever, as the number of infected cases continues to rise

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever, as the number of infected cases continues to rise.

According to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday, a total of 66 people has been diagnosed with the dengue fever since January in the Asian country.

The health ministry said that effective measures have been taken in the dengue control efforts.

These measures include closing and sealing all unused containers, flushing out all water vessels, placing small guppy fish in water jars for their eating mosquito larvae, and cleaning areas around homes.

People falling ill have been also advised to take a blood test in hospital, according to the report.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the western Pacific region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

