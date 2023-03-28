Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success' - Air Force Secretary

The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test "was not a success," although it met some of the objectives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test "was not a success," although it met some of the objectives.

"The one that we just had was not a success.

we did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test.

Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.