UrduPoint.com

Last US Test Of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not A Success' - Air Force Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success' - Air Force Secretary

The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test "was not a success," although it met some of the objectives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test "was not a success," although it met some of the objectives.

"The one that we just had was not a success.

we did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test.

Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.

Related Topics

United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooper ..

Moldovan, French Officials Discuss Military Cooperation - Moldovan Defense Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar

4 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

11 minutes ago
 Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

Five drowned in Hub River in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $2 ..

UK Space Industry's Profits Up $1.2Bln Reaching $21.5Bln in 2021 - UKSA

10 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review crime situation

Meeting held to review crime situation

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.