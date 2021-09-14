Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.636 million, over 225 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 225,064,456, including 4,636,112 fatalities.

Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus demonstrated 78.6% effectiveness for preventing laboratory-confirmed infections among elderly residents of Argentina's Buenos Aires province, also showing 87.6% effectiveness for reducing hospitalizations and 84.8% effectiveness for preventing deaths, according to a study released in the EClinicalMedicine, published by The Lancet.

San Marino stands against the use of COVID-19 vaccines as a political tool, as it is in the interests of all to ensure that vaccines are available to every citizen, Sammarinese Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said.

Leading medical experts have warned against using COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to rebuild immunity against more transmissible virus strains in the wider population, in an opinion piece out Monday. The authors of the article in The Lancet medical journal, including scientists from the World Health Organization, said that vaccines are working well against severe disease from all the main variants and the Delta mutation.

The medical officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland recommended that all 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine in a letter addressed to each of the health ministers in the four territories of the United Kingdom.

Brazil received over 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, the largest one-day delivery since the supplies began in April, Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews reported.

Just over half the US population supports the idea that everyone must have compulsory evidence of vaccination against the COVID-19 vaccine before participating in any work, shopping, social or other activities outside their homes, a new poll, which was conducted by the SSRS research company for CNN, revealed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 in his close surrounding might necessitate a quarantine for himself soon.

Russia recorded 18,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,554 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,158,248, the federal response center said.

Russia will resume air traffic with Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia from September 21, the government said.

The Directorate General of Health of Portugal lifted on Monday a mask mandate in public spaces. The use of masks is still recommended in crowded places. However, the National Association of Health Workers insists on the continuation of mandatory use of masks in all public places, both inside and outside.

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA), a major trade association representing the consumer packaged goods industry, sent a letter to the White House on Monday asking the Biden administration to clarify several of the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates.

Vietnam's largest city, Ho Chi Minh (HCMC), has extended its social distancing measures until the end of September, the country's government announced.