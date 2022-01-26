Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.61 million, over 357.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 357,200,094, including 5,610,990 fatalities. As many as 9.85 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Argentine Health Ministry will submit studies on the effectiveness of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to promote the approval of the vaccine, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said.

About 9 million French vaccine passes may expire on February 15 unless their holders are administered booster shots by that date, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have embarked on a clinical study for their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults 18 to 55 years of age.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officially withdrew its COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate for workplaces in the United States with 100 or more employees, OSHA said in a statement.

Peru started vaccinating children under 12 against COVID-19, the country's health ministry said.

Russia has confirmed 67,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 65,109 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,241,109, the federal response center said. Over the past 24 hours, 681 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 327,448.

Japan registered a new record of 62,612 COVID-19 cases and another 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, national media reported.

The Venezuelan government has added Spain to its list of permitted passenger air travel destinations almost two years after the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating potential breaches of COVID-19 regulates at events held in the offices of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during lockdowns, police head Cressida Dick said.

The government of Greece extended to Wednesday the shutdown of civil services in a number of country's regions due to snowstorm, Minister for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides said.