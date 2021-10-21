(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council decided to revoke the broadcasting license in the country of the rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One, the First Baltic Channel, the head of the council, Ivars Abolins, said on Thursday.

"The Council decided to cancel the broadcasting license of the First Baltic Channel in connection with three violations," Abolins wrote.

The rebroadcaster can challenge this decision in court.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry saw clear signs of a coordinated policy of these states. Cases of harassment of the media in the Baltic states "clearly demonstrate what demagogic statements about the adherence of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech are worth in practice," the ministry said.