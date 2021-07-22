Latvia to Donate 165,000 AstraZeneca Doses to Tunisia - Health Ministry

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Latvia will provide Tunisia with 165,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19, Health Ministry spokesperson Armins Kalnins said on Thursday.

"We also held negotiations with other countries, including Moldova, Georgia, Albania and Kenya, but Tunisia was the first that responded to the offer.

Latvia will donate 165,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Tunisia," Kalnins said.

Dozens of thousands of AstraZeneca doses purchased by Latvia expire in late August. However, the country did not seek to dispose of them, following all storage conditions, while the vaccine's buyer was found on time, the spokesman added.

The countries already struck the deal, while the EU and the vaccine producer have given a go ahead, Kalnins specified.