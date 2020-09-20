RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Latvian law enforcement officers will be given all the necessary resources to investigate the murder of prominent lawyer Pavels Rebenoks, who was killed in the Baltic country in the early hours of Sunday morning, Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said.

A friend of Rebenoks, Martins Kriekis, first announced on Twitter that the lawyer had been murdered after the pair had met on Saturday evening. Kriekis said that a reward of 20,000 Euros ($23,679) will be available to anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

"The case of the sworn attorney Pavels Rebenoks will be of the highest priority for the police. It is important that Latvia does not return to the criminal atmosphere of the 90s.

In connection with the lawyer's murder, State Police officers worked all through the night and will continue to do so. It will be the police's duty to solve the crime, and it will be a test of the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies," Girgens told reporters.

The interior minister also conveyed his condolences to the relatives of the murdered attorney.

Rebenoks, who was born in 1980, previously worked as an adviser to Einars Repse, who served as Latvia's prime minister from 2002 to 2004. The lawyer was also a managing partner at the Rebenoks and Vilders firm.