UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvian Interior Minister Vows To Give Necessary Resources To Investigate Lawyer's Murder

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Latvian Interior Minister Vows to Give Necessary Resources to Investigate Lawyer's Murder

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Latvian law enforcement officers will be given all the necessary resources to investigate the murder of prominent lawyer Pavels Rebenoks, who was killed in the Baltic country in the early hours of Sunday morning, Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said.

A friend of Rebenoks, Martins Kriekis, first announced on Twitter that the lawyer had been murdered after the pair had met on Saturday evening. Kriekis said that a reward of 20,000 Euros ($23,679) will be available to anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

"The case of the sworn attorney Pavels Rebenoks will be of the highest priority for the police. It is important that Latvia does not return to the criminal atmosphere of the 90s.

In connection with the lawyer's murder, State Police officers worked all through the night and will continue to do so. It will be the police's duty to solve the crime, and it will be a test of the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies," Girgens told reporters.

The interior minister also conveyed his condolences to the relatives of the murdered attorney.

Rebenoks, who was born in 1980, previously worked as an adviser to Einars Repse, who served as Latvia's prime minister from 2002 to 2004. The lawyer was also a managing partner at the Rebenoks and Vilders firm.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Twitter Latvia Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

43 minutes ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

58 minutes ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.