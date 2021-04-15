UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia's Treatment Of Russian Journalists Violates International Law - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

Latvia's Treatment of Russian Journalists Violates International Law - Zakharova

Latvia's recent actions targeting Russian journalists are in violation of international law, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Latvia's recent actions targeting Russian journalists are in violation of international law, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"We regard the criminal prosecution of journalists in this country [Latvia] as a blatant violation of international laws concerning the freedom of expression and the principle of media pluralism," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She stressed that such actions are not pressure, but rather "persecution against Russian journalists."

"We are officially talking about these cases, the facts are confirmed. Why is there no interest then from American journalists, American human rights organizations, American specialized structures that protect the freedom of speech and the rights of journalists? Not interesting? It cannot be," she noted.

According to Zakharova, Russia urges Riga to abandon its repressive media policies.

Sputnik Latvia contributor Alla Berezovskaya reported that the Latvian State Security Service (VDD) had summoned five journalists who collaborated with the portals Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews for questioning. Prior to this, human rights activist Alexander Gaponenko reported that four journalists who collaborated with the Russian media had also been summoned to the VDD.

Several journalists working for Sputnik Latvia were accused in December of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they were barred from leaving the country. They face hefty fines or prison sentences if convicted. Russia has consistently criticized Latvia for trampling media freedoms.

Related Topics

Russia Riga Latvia December Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

44 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK to Investigate O ..

2 minutes ago

US Retail Sales up 9.8% in March After Stimulus Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Annou ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certific ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions Against Russia May Adversely Affect P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.