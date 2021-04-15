(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Latvia's recent actions targeting Russian journalists are in violation of international law, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Latvia's recent actions targeting Russian journalists are in violation of international law, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"We regard the criminal prosecution of journalists in this country [Latvia] as a blatant violation of international laws concerning the freedom of expression and the principle of media pluralism," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She stressed that such actions are not pressure, but rather "persecution against Russian journalists."

"We are officially talking about these cases, the facts are confirmed. Why is there no interest then from American journalists, American human rights organizations, American specialized structures that protect the freedom of speech and the rights of journalists? Not interesting? It cannot be," she noted.

According to Zakharova, Russia urges Riga to abandon its repressive media policies.

Sputnik Latvia contributor Alla Berezovskaya reported that the Latvian State Security Service (VDD) had summoned five journalists who collaborated with the portals Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews for questioning. Prior to this, human rights activist Alexander Gaponenko reported that four journalists who collaborated with the Russian media had also been summoned to the VDD.

Several journalists working for Sputnik Latvia were accused in December of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they were barred from leaving the country. They face hefty fines or prison sentences if convicted. Russia has consistently criticized Latvia for trampling media freedoms.