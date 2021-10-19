UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Believes NATO Should To Take First Steps To Improve Relations With Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Moscow believes that NATO should be the first to take steps to improve the bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We do assume this, as we have never initiated the degradation of relations either with NATO or with the European Union or with any country in the West or any other region," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov also accused NATO of "burying" the Russia-NATO Council, which could convene for urgent consultations amid crises.

