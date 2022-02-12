Lavrov Reiterated To Blinken That Russia Has No Intention To Attack Ukraine - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 11:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia does not intend to attack Ukraine during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing a US State Department source.
Lavrov in call with Blinken repeated that Russia had no intention to invade Ukraine, but at the same time "certainly did not signal" that Moscow was prepared to de-escalate the tensions, the source said, according to Reuters.