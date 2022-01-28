UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US Intelligence Officers Visited Navalny In Germany's Hospital

US intelligence officers visited Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a hospital in Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"Navalny's lawyer accuses (Kremlin spokesperson) Dmitry Peskov of blaming Navalny for cooperating with the CIA (US Central Intelligence Agency). And he demands evidence. But the evidence is that ... American intelligence officers visited him (Navalny) in the hospital. That is what Dmitry Peskov said," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The minister also noted that Russia still had not yet received answers from Germany to a series of questions regarding the incident with Navalny.

"First of all, we still have not received an answer as to who came to take Alexey Navalny, why, judging by objective data, the plane that came for him to Omsk was ordered the day before he became unwell, and why there is no answer to the questions that were put to the German parliament," the minister said.

The minister added that the West has no grounds to accuse Russia in Navalny's alleged poisoning, saying that the incident was devised for the purpose of provocation.

