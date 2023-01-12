UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Visit Minsk On January 19 To Meet With Leadership - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on January 19 to participate in a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, as well as to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk to take part in a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries. He is scheduled to meet with the president of Belarus and hold talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister (Sergei Aleinik)," Zakharova told reporters.

