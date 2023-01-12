Lavrov to Visit Minsk on January 19 to Meet With Leadership - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on January 19 to participate in a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, as well as to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

