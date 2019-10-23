UrduPoint.com
Lavrov's Participation In Oct 29 Ministerial Talks With Iran, Turkey Being Planned- Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:04 PM

The participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the ministerial talks with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran in Geneva on October 29 is being worked out, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The participation of the minister is being worked out," the spokesperson said, answering a relevant question.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Russia may hold talks on the Syrian constitution in Geneva next Tuesday ahead of the Syrian constitutional committee's first meeting, which will take place later on the same day.

The 150-member Syrian constitutional committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also contains the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

