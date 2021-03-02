UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Registers COVID-19 Vaccine By China's Sinopharm For Emergency Use

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Lebanon Registers COVID-19 Vaccine by China's Sinopharm for Emergency Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health has granted an emergency use authorization to the inactivated coronavirus vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, the Lebanese government's news agency NNA reported on Monday.

The authorization was granted by Health Minister Hamad Hassan, according to the report.

"At the request of the Lebanese side, the Chinese government decided to donate 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic," Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said on Twitter.

Lebanon will be receiving vaccines both from its direct contracts with producers and via the global COVAX facility. Other COVID-19 vaccines registered by the Lebanese government include the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The country also has an early access deal with Johnson and Johnson, but their vaccine has not been approved globally yet.

As of Monday, Lebanon reported just over 376,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 4,700 deaths and 294,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Lebanon From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

50 seconds ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

56 seconds ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

1 hour ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.