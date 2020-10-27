CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Libyan House of Representatives, which sits in the country's eastern part, accused the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in Geneva and said it would not sit down at the negotiating table with the head of the Libyan High Council of State, Khalid Mishri, after the GNA had signed a security agreement with Qatar.

A statement accusing the GNA of violating the agreements was released by the parliament's Legislative Defense and Security Committee.

"We condemn the violation of the [Geneva] agreement by the Government of National Accord (PNC) by signing [a memorandum] with Qatar, declare that we will not sit at the negotiating table with Khalid Mishri and his Islamic society, included in the terrorist list of the House of Representatives," the parliament said in a statement.

The Qatari Interior Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation with the GNA's interior minister on Monday, to strengthen security in Libya.

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, which controls the east of the country, condemned the conclusion of security agreements between the Qatari government and the GNA, calling them a violation of the conclusions of the Geneva conference on a ceasefire.