Lightning Strike in Cambodia Kills 6, Injures 4 People - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Six people have been killed and four others were injured as a result of a lightning strike on a residential building in northwestern Cambodia's Battambang province, the Khmer Times reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place at around 6.00 p.m. on Thursday (11:00 GMT Friday), when more than ten people, members of the same family, gathered for a dinner.

Six people were killed on the spot, another four people were hospitalized.

Torrential rains and thunderstorms reach their peak in September in Cambodia and neighboring South East Asian countries