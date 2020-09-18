UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lightning Strike In Cambodia Kills 6, Injures 4 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Lightning Strike in Cambodia Kills 6, Injures 4 People - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Six people have been killed and four others were injured as a result of a lightning strike on a residential building in northwestern Cambodia's Battambang province, the Khmer Times reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place at around 6.00 p.m. on Thursday (11:00 GMT Friday), when more than ten people, members of the same family, gathered for a dinner.

Six people were killed on the spot, another four people were hospitalized.

Torrential rains and thunderstorms reach their peak in September in Cambodia and neighboring South East Asian countries

Related Topics

Injured Battambang Same Cambodia September Family Media Asia Rains P

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.