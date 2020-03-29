Lion Air Plane Crash in Philippines Kills All 8 People Aboard - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A Tokyo-bound plane belonging to Lion Air crashed during a takeoff in the Philippines capital of Manila, local media reported on Sunday, adding that all eight people aboard died in the accident.

The plane, carrying a patient and a medical crew, caught fire and exploded on the runway at 20:00 local time (12:00 GMT), the Rappler news portal said.

No one survived in the crash, the media continued, citing the Manila International Airport Authority.