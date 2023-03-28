WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin won more than $210 million to provide a wide range of logistics support for F-35 Joint Strike Fighters delivered to the United Kingdom, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"This order provides logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, supply chain and warehouse management, pilot training and maintainer training in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems for the government of the United Kingdom," the release said Monday.

Most of the work of the $210,088,407 contract will be performed in Marham in the United Kingdom and is expected to be completed in December 2027, the release said.