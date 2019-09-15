London Not Interested in Improving Situation in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The United Kingdom seems uninterested in a real improvement in the situation in Ukraine, following the statements made by the UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher during his visit to Kiev, where he reaffirmed London's support for the country, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pincher attended the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum in Kiev, where he spoke about the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and recalled the "Russian aggression" against Ukraine.

"I would like to be mistaken, but, by judging Pincher's words, a real improvement in the situation in Ukraine would not meet the interests of London, since it would significantly narrow its possibilities for escalating anti-Russian moods. Another indication of this is the alarming publications by the British media that European politicians, one after another, are in favor of improving relations with Russia. We urge official London to abandon attempts to artificially split the Ukrainian society and finally play a constructive role in the process of national reconciliation," the spokesman said.

The diplomat noted that the deputy minister repeated the well-known approaches deployed by the United Kingdom, and his words carry no novelty.

"The rhetoric of the British side has not changed at all, despite the positive changes that have been outlined in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Russia, in collaboration with responsible partners and international organizations, continues to do everything in its power to resolve it," the spokesman said, referring to the Kiev-Moscow detainees release deal, under which, as many as 35 people have returned from Russia to Ukraine, including the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky.

After Crimea's reunification with Russia, the West accused the Russian government of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. Russia, in turn, denied meddling and responded with a food embargo on the European Union's food products. In late June, the bloc officially extended its sanctions until January 31, 2020.