London Police Arrest 53 Climate Activists for Blocking Roads

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) London's Metropolitan Police arrested 53 environmental activists for blocking busy roads on Monday to draw attention to their plan to insulate all homes by 2030 in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

"53 people were arrested, those arrests were for obstructing the highway," the Met Police tweeted.

A number of activists superglued themselves to the road or each other to frustrate police response. A man was photographed with his face glued to the highway.

Insulate Britain, the group affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, said it had rallied 61 people to the cause, blocking Upper Thames Street, Bishopsgate and Limehouse Causeway.

Activists said this was the 14th time in the past six weeks that they disrupted traffic on motorways and A roads as part of their "campaign of nonviolent civil resistance."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the group of risking lives and ruining journeys. He said he had instructed the national highway authority to apply for an injunction covering the entire strategic road network, and it was granted on a temporary basis by the High Court.