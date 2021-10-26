UrduPoint.com

London Police Arrest 53 Climate Activists For Blocking Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

London Police Arrest 53 Climate Activists for Blocking Roads

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) London's Metropolitan Police arrested 53 environmental activists for blocking busy roads on Monday to draw attention to their plan to insulate all homes by 2030 in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

"53 people were arrested, those arrests were for obstructing the highway," the Met Police tweeted.

A number of activists superglued themselves to the road or each other to frustrate police response. A man was photographed with his face glued to the highway.

Insulate Britain, the group affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, said it had rallied 61 people to the cause, blocking Upper Thames Street, Bishopsgate and Limehouse Causeway.

Activists said this was the 14th time in the past six weeks that they disrupted traffic on motorways and A roads as part of their "campaign of nonviolent civil resistance."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the group of risking lives and ruining journeys. He said he had instructed the national highway authority to apply for an injunction covering the entire strategic road network, and it was granted on a temporary basis by the High Court.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic London Man NHA All Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.