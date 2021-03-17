UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Longtime Met Opera Maestro James Levine Dead At 77: Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Longtime Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77: doctor

James Levine, the legendary conductor of New York's Metropolitan Opera who was fired three years ago over sexual abuse accusations, has died at the age of 77, his doctor said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :James Levine, the legendary conductor of New York's Metropolitan Opera who was fired three years ago over sexual abuse accusations, has died at the age of 77, his doctor said Wednesday.

Levine "died on March 9 in Palm Springs of natural causes," his longtime doctor Len Horovitz told AFP, confirming a report in the The New York Times.

The Met Opera sacked its maestro of four decades in March 2018 after finding "credible evidence" that he sexually abused younger musicians.

Related Topics

Doctor Died Palm Springs New York March 2018

Recent Stories

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

16 minutes ago

Unnatural PDM alliance meets its fate: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia repatriates 'jihadist' families from Libya ..

2 minutes ago

EU court backs France activists in bird glue-hunt ..

2 minutes ago

Put The Kettle On comes to the boil in Champion Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll from Mali base attack rises to 31

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.