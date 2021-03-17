Longtime Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77: doctor

James Levine, the legendary conductor of New York's Metropolitan Opera who was fired three years ago over sexual abuse accusations, has died at the age of 77, his doctor said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :James Levine, the legendary conductor of New York's Metropolitan Opera who was fired three years ago over sexual abuse accusations, has died at the age of 77, his doctor said Wednesday.

Levine "died on March 9 in Palm Springs of natural causes," his longtime doctor Len Horovitz told AFP, confirming a report in the The New York Times.

The Met Opera sacked its maestro of four decades in March 2018 after finding "credible evidence" that he sexually abused younger musicians.