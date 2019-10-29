LPR People's Militia Announces Readiness To Withdraw Forces From Zolote In Donbas
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:46 PM
LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has announced its readiness to withdraw troops from the area of the Zolote settlement in Donbas.
This came soon after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced that the long-awaited troop disengagement had started in Zolote and would soon start in Petrivske as well.
"The People's Militia is always ready for disengagement, the most important thing is mirror-like responsive actions by Ukraine," the People's Militia told reporters on Tuesday.