Lukashenko Appoints Head Of Military Industry Authority As New Prime Minister - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Lukashenko Appoints Head of Military Industry Authority as New Prime Minister - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko, the head of the State Authority for Military Industry, as the new prime minister, Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

Lukashenko also appointed Nikolay Snopkov, previously serving as the country's ambassador to China, as the first deputy prime minister.

Lukashenko dismissed the government, which was headed by Sergey Rumas since 2018, on Wednesday. In late May, the president announced plans to draft a new composition of the government before the presidential election, scheduled for August 9. At the same time, Lukashenko assured that the vast majority of ministers would retain their posts.

